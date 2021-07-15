Putin Ordered Secret Spy Plot To Help ‘Mentally Unstable’ Donald Trump Win Election, Leaked Documents Reveal

PA Images

Russian president Vladimir Putin authorised a spy agency to help Donald Trump win the 2016 US election, leaks documents claim.

The former POTUS was reportedly branded ‘mentally unstable’ during a closed session of Russia’s national security council, which took place in January 2016, though the group deemed him the best candidate for the presidency.

Putin, his spy chiefs and senior ministers were all present at the meeting.

PA Images

With these concerns in mind, Putin reportedly authorised Russia’s three spy agencies to find ways to support Trump and help him win the election, according to what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents.

However, Putin wasn’t doing this out of the kindness of his own heart, during the security council meeting, it was agreed that Trump becoming president would help secure Moscow’s strategic objectives, The Guardian reports, and a Trump win would see the ‘destabilisation of the US’s sociopolitical system’.

At the point of Putin giving these orders, Trump was already winning the Republican party’s national race.

The Russian president’s expert department are said to have suggested the country use ‘all possible force’ to help Trump win the election.

PA Images

While they appeared to have wanted Trump to win, a brief psychological assessment of the former POTUS described him as an ‘impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex’, according to the documents.

The documents also suggest the Russians had compromising material on the now 75-year-old, which were collected from Trump’s ‘non-official visits to Russian Federation territory’.

Experts believe the leaked documents are genuine, therefore the information on them is likely to be accurate. The Russians have denied these allegations, however.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov branded the idea of Russian leaders coming together to agree to support Trump as ‘pulp fiction’. The comment was issued to The Guardian today, July 15.

PA Images

The meeting took place in January 2016 between Putin, his spy chiefs and senior ministers, as an official photo of them was released at the time. According to a press release, however, they only discussed the economy and Moldova.

Now, in the wake of the leaked documents, the topics of conversation at the meeting are being questioned.

Trump and Putin are long said to have had ties with one another, and since Trump left office, President Biden has gained access to the pair’s conversations, as they have been transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration, which the sitting president has access to.

While Trump and Putin were close, tensions have been rising between Putin and Biden after the current POTUS branded Putin a ‘killer’.

