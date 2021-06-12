Putin Refuses To Deny Claim That He’s A ‘Killer’ In Tense Interview
Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to deny claims he’s a ‘killer’ during a recent, tense interview.
Speaking with NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Putin was pressed about accusations that he has previously ordered the assassinations of his enemies.
Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden was asked whether or not he believed Putin to be a ‘killer,’ to which he replied, ‘I do’.
Days before the two presidents are expected to meet in Geneva, Putin simply laughed when Simmons asked the tense question, ‘Mr President, are you a killer?’.
Not answering the question directly, Putin said:
Over my tenure, I’ve gotten used to attacks from all kinds of angles and from all kinds of areas under all kinds of pretext and reasons and of different calibre and fierceness, and none of it surprises me.
So as far as harsh rhetoric I think this is an overall expression of US culture. Of course in Hollywood, there are some underlying deep things in Hollywood – macho, which can be treated as cinematic art. But that’s part of US political culture, it’s considered normal. By the way, not here, it is not considered normal here.
Simmons continued to press Putin further on the subject, saying:
I don’t think I heard you answer the question, a direct question, Mr President.
However, Putin claimed that he ‘did answer’, stating:
I’ll add if you let me. I’ve heard dozens of such accusations, especially a period of some great events during our counter terrorism events in northern caucuses.
When that happens, I’m always guided by the interests of the Russian people. The Russian state. In sentience of terms of who calls somebody who, in terms of labels, this is not something I worry about in the least.
Simmons went on to list a number of Putin critics who have died under mysterious circumstances, including Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, who died from radiation poisoning in London in 2006, and political advisor Mikhail Lesin, who was killed in Washington DC in 2015.
