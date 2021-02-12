Putin Still Hasn’t Taken The Russian Vaccine Despite Recommending It

PA

He’s the most vocal promoter of Russia’s new coronavirus vaccine, but it turns out Vladimir Putin isn’t in a rush to receive a dose himself.

Following the publication of a peer-reviewed study that showed the Sputnik V jab offers 91.6% efficacy against COVID-19, Putin has been doing the rounds to champion his country’s vaccine in talks with several international leaders, but the Kremlin this week confirmed the Russian president would not be taking the vaccine himself right away.

According to government officials, Putin is in the process of being vaccinated against a number of different things, including more common flus and pneumococcal infections (bacteria that can cause pneumonia), and therefore won’t be able to receive the Sputnik V jab until those scheduled vaccinations are complete.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, February 12, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that ‘many vaccinations are not recommended at once,’ saying the range of different jabs Putin was expected to receive ‘can’t be lumped together, they must be spread over time’.

This reasoning is the latest given by the Kremlin to explain why Putin has been calling on other world leaders to take the Russian vaccine while not appearing willing to walk the walk himself. In December, Putin said he was waiting for Sputnik V to be approved for use on patients in his age group, while in November, as the vaccine’s developers awaited the results of phase three trials, a spokesperson for the president said he ‘can’t use an uncertified vaccine’. Those comments led to accusations of hypocrisy from some countries, with Bloomberg Quint reporting that Putin just days earlier recommended the vaccine and offered to ship it to ‘countries in need’ at a G20 virtual summit.

Sputnik V has now been approved for use in 27 countries, with international leaders from Iran to Bolivia saying they were prepared to take the vaccine themselves. According to Bloomberg, Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez and Guinea’s Alpha Conde have already been given the jab.

The vaccine has already been rolled out across Russia to all citizens, regardless of age or health status, free of charge, but Russians have reportedly been reluctant to get the jab. In Moscow, some healthcare providers even attempted to lure people in to be vaccinated with the promise of free ice cream, DW reports.

Speculation about the Russian leader’s condition has grown in recent months, with the Kremlin forced to deny reports that the president was suffering from a serious illness. Despite his apparent reluctance to take the vaccine, it seems there’s no need to worry about Putin’s health, which has been described by his spokesperson as ‘excellent’.

