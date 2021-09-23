QAnon Accuse Gabby Petito Of Being An ‘Actress’ In Latest Unfounded Conspiracy Theory

Alamy/Gabby Petito/Instagram

Following the death of Gabby Petito, QAnon has accused the YouTuber of being an ‘actress’ in their latest unfounded conspiracy theory.

Petito was first reported missing on September 11 following a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The 22-year-old’s remains were found in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19.

However, mere hours after the news broke, followers of the disproven far-right conspiracy group have since accused Petito of actually being an ‘actress’.

According to Insider, theorists have dubbed Petito a ‘crisis actor’ and a ‘false flag’ as a tool to distract the public’s attention from the ‘failures’ of President Joe Biden, with some going as far as to suggest Petito doesn’t actually exist.

Following the statement that a body fitting the 22-year-old’s description was found, several posts have popped up from QAnon-focused Telegram channels such as GhostEzra, which holds over 330,000 subscribers, and WeTheMedia, which now has over 246,000 subscribers.

One Telegram user posted, ‘Somethings not right about this whole situation… this is clearly Black Ops to cover for Biden failures. Was he ever real? Is SHE? Another false flag.’

‘This whole case was nothing but an FBI distraction, literally on every news channel,’ another wrote.

‘Appears to me that BOTH the BF AND the authorities who last saw Gabby alive could be suspects in her case. For all we know the police who pulled them over, are as corrupt as some of these govt’ agencies like CPS, who’ve also been known to be complicit, if not directly involved in mysterious vanishings like these. (sex trafficking or blood sacrifice),’ posted a third.

The Long Islander’s disappearance triggered a nationwide search and even saw protesters gathering outside Laundrie’s home chanting ‘Where’s Gabby?’, following the YouTuber’s disappearance.