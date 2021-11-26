QAnon Followers Are Lashing Out At Kyle Rittenhouse

Alamy

QAnon followers have expressed fury at Kyle Rittenhouse after he described their views as ‘complete insanity’.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of five felony charges on Friday, November 19, after standing trial for charges concerning the shooting deaths of two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and for injuring another man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

The 18-year-old’s attorney Mark Richards argued that Rittenhouse was a ‘scared kid who protected himself from a mob’, and that he had acted in self-defence. Richards claimed Rittenhouse had travelled to Kenosha from Illinois to provide medical assistance and defend a local business after protests erupted over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

During an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, November 23, Rittenhouse revealed he’d sacked his previous lawyer Lin Wood ‘because he was, like, going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff and just stuff we don’t agree with’.

Rittenhouse continued:

He’s insane… how he thinks he’s God and he just says all these weird things. Like ‘we’re going to keep that boy in jail because there’s not gonna be any … civil or criminal cases come the election,’ which is just complete insanity.

QAnon is a baseless far-right conspiracy theory movement whose members believe former president Donald Trump is leading a war against an elite ring of Satan-worshipping paedophiles working in the US government.

Former out-there theories held by the group include the notion that JFK is alive and well. Some have also previously suggested that US President Joe Biden is in fact a malfunctioning robot made to look like a human being.

Needless to say, QAnon followers were not best pleased with Rittenhouse criticising their beliefs, with QAnon influencer John Sabal, sometimes referred to as QAnon John, posting a message the following day to his 71,265 subscriber base, declaring, ‘Not too smart to sh*t where you sleep, Kyle…’.

As reported by Insider, one Telegram user, who goes by the ID April Axsom, wrote:

This kid is not as good as he’s played. Crisis actor or autistic….his lawyers have the strings on this money puppet. But firing an amazing lawyer based on his personal beliefs is not a normal thing. He’s a political pawn. Patriots have raised this teen too high up.

Others spread further baseless conspiracy theories about Rittenhouse, with Telegram user Truth24Skerhe claiming the ‘interview seems like it’s CGI. FF’, with Rittenhouse’s facial expressions appearing ‘glitchy in some places’.

Another user, And1THEONE, even went as far as to allege that Rittenhouse was a child from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, urging his fellow conspiracy theorists to ‘wake the f*ck up’.