unilad
Advert

QAnon Followers Are Lashing Out At Kyle Rittenhouse

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Nov 2021 16:37
QAnon Followers Are Lashing Out At Kyle RittenhouseAlamy

QAnon followers have expressed fury at Kyle Rittenhouse after he described their views as ‘complete insanity’.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of five felony charges on Friday, November 19, after standing trial for charges concerning the shooting deaths of two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and for injuring another man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Advert

The 18-year-old’s attorney Mark Richards argued that Rittenhouse was a ‘scared kid who protected himself from a mob’, and that he had acted in self-defence. Richards claimed Rittenhouse had travelled to Kenosha from Illinois to provide medical assistance and defend a local business after protests erupted over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse (Alamy)Alamy

During an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, November 23, Rittenhouse revealed he’d sacked his previous lawyer Lin Wood ‘because he was, like, going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff and just stuff we don’t agree with’.

Rittenhouse continued:

Advert

He’s insane… how he thinks he’s God and he just says all these weird things. Like ‘we’re going to keep that boy in jail because there’s not gonna be any … civil or criminal cases come the election,’ which is just complete insanity.

QAnon is a baseless far-right conspiracy theory movement whose members believe former president Donald Trump is leading a war against an elite ring of Satan-worshipping paedophiles working in the US government.

Former out-there theories held by the group include the notion that JFK is alive and well. Some have also previously suggested that US President Joe Biden is in fact a malfunctioning robot made to look like a human being.

Kyle Rittenhouse (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Needless to say, QAnon followers were not best pleased with Rittenhouse criticising their beliefs, with QAnon influencer John Sabal, sometimes referred to as QAnon John, posting a message the following day to his 71,265 subscriber base, declaring, ‘Not too smart to sh*t where you sleep, Kyle…’.

As reported by Insider, one Telegram user, who goes by the ID April Axsom, wrote:

This kid is not as good as he’s played. Crisis actor or autistic….his lawyers have the strings on this money puppet. But firing an amazing lawyer based on his personal beliefs is not a normal thing. He’s a political pawn. Patriots have raised this teen too high up.

Others spread further baseless conspiracy theories about Rittenhouse, with Telegram user Truth24Skerhe claiming the ‘interview seems like it’s CGI. FF’, with Rittenhouse’s facial expressions appearing ‘glitchy in some places’.

Advert

Another user, And1THEONE, even went as far as to allege that Rittenhouse was a child from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, urging his fellow conspiracy theorists to ‘wake the f*ck up’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124
News

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124

Kyle Rittenhouse: State Senator Proposes New Law Named After Him
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: State Senator Proposes New Law Named After Him

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Compares Her To Harvey Weinstein After She’s Refused Bail
News

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Compares Her To Harvey Weinstein After She’s Refused Bail

First Case Of New Covid Variant Confirmed In Europe
News

First Case Of New Covid Variant Confirmed In Europe

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Kyle Rittenhouse, Now, QAnon

Credits

NewsNation and 1 other

  1. NewsNation

    Kyle Rittenhouse-Ashleigh Banfield: The full interview and transcript

  2. Insider

    Followers of the QAnon movement are lashing out at Kyle Rittenhouse for his comments on lawyer Lin Wood

 