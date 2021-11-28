QAnon Hero Michael Flynn’s Thoughts On Conspiracy Group Revealed On Secret Recording

Alamy

Former Trump ally Michael Flynn has been one of QAnon’s most prominent backers, but as a secret recording has revealed he thinks the whole thing has been one massive grift.

Flynn, who served for 22 days as Trump’s National Security Advisor, pledged an oath to the conspiracy theory movement in July 2020, and has been heralded as a hero by QAnon followers, some of whom even believe Flynn to be the mysterious ‘Q’ himself.

But as it turns out, their faith in him may have been misplaced, with a recording of a Telegram phone call released by former Trump lawyer Lin Wood appearing to see Flynn dub the movement ‘total nonsense’.

The Daily Beast reports that in the call, Wood can be heard asking Flynn to stop QAnon supporters from attacking him online, leading Flynn to swiftly disavow the movement as a ‘disinformation campaign’.

‘I think it’s a disinformation campaign that the CIA created. That’s what I believe,’ Flynn purportedly said, adding, ‘Now, I don’t know that for a fact, but that’s what I think it is. I think it’s a disinformation campaign.’

Later in the conversation, Flynn apparently reiterates his claim, saying, ‘I find it total nonsense, and I think it’s a disinformation campaign created by the left,’ before promising to send Wood a link to an article debunking QAnon theories.

The leaked conversations comes amid a growing feud between Wood and several other pro-Trump figures that began after he was labelled ‘insane’ by his former client, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted of the murders of two people whom he shot during a Black Lives Matter protest last year.

Flynn does not appear to have commented on the phone call.

