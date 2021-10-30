QAnon Influencer Who Accused Democrats Of Being Paedophiles Discovered To Be Convicted Sex Offender

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Alamy

A QAnon supporter who accused top Democrats of being paedophiles is actually a paedophile himself.

If you’re lucky enough to have evaded the lunacy of the QAnon conspiracy theory, here’s a brief outline: its believers allege there’s a global cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic paedophiles in the ‘deep state’, which warred with Donald Trump during his only term in power, and a ‘storm’ of mass arrests is almost always imminent.

There’s no evidence to suggest the theory has any truth in reality, constantly evolving around the news cycle to suit its nonsensical agenda.

When it comes to David Todeschini, a mid-level QAnon influencer who once accused US President Joe Biden of being a paedophile without any evidence, there is one unequivocal fact to go by: in 1990, he was convicted for molesting an eight-year-old boy.

Details of his crimes are detailed in the New York state sex offenders register, as first reported by Right Wing Watch.

Todeschini, known as David Trent in QAnon circles, is considered to be a level three threat, meaning he’s at ‘high risk of repeat offense and a threat to public safety exists’. In an earlier interview with VICE News, he said, ‘I don’t give a fuck what the website says.’

Nevertheless, he operates a channel on Bitchute with more than 21,000 followers and videos attracting more than 100,000 views. He formerly uploaded videos to a number of YouTube channels, but several of them were taken down.

He also believes in Frazzledrip, an even more unhinged conspiracy theory that alleges there’s a video of Hillary Clinton torturing a young girl, before cutting off her face and drinking her blood. Of course, there’s absolutely no evidence of any such footage or incident.

