QAnon Members Now Drinking Bleach, Horrified Family Claims

Alamy

Family members of those who joined the QAnon movement in Texas are now worried that their loved ones may be drinking bleach.

Advert 10

Now, the family of woman who recently left her husband and children to join the cult are deeply concerned about her involvement.

Alamy

According to the Leek family, their loved one is drinking toxic chemicals with other followers and has even bragged about serving the concoction.

A relative told the Dallas Observer:

Advert 10

She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody.

The woman’s relatives fear she could do herself serious harm, as she and other followers reportedly drank a mixture of chemicals including chlorine dioxide, an industrial disinfectant.

Sean Leek, the woman’s son, spoke about how his mother got involved with the cult.

PA Images

Advert 10

He said:

She’s always been into, you know, natural remedies, getting aluminum out of deodorant, things like that. But that led to anti-vaxxing, and anti-vaxxing led to QAnon.

It isn’t clear why QAnon followers are allegedly drinking the cocktail.

However, last year Donald Trump, who many QAnon followers support, shared ludicrous and irresponsible view that ‘disinfectant’ could be used to get rid of Covid.

Advert 10

Disinfectant or chlorine can do serious harm to the body, with the FDA saying that these types of chemical ‘are not meant to be swallowed by people’.