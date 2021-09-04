QAnon Shaman Faces Jail Time After Pleading Guilty For His Involvement In Capitol Riots

He proceeded to take pictures of himself on the dais and refused to vacate the seat when asked to do so by law enforcement.

Instead, Chansley stated that ‘Mike Pence is a f*cking traitor’ and wrote a note on available paper on the dais, stating ‘It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!’ He further called other rioters up to the dais and led them in an incantation over his bullhorn.