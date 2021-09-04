QAnon Shaman Faces Jail Time After Pleading Guilty For His Involvement In Capitol Riots
A prominent QAnon supporter could face more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in the Capitol riots in January.
Jacob Anthony Chansley became known as the QAnon Shaman after his image featured heavily in coverage of the insurrection, where he was seen wearing a bearskin headdress with horns protruding from his head and the American flag painted on his face.
Chansley, 34, is one of nearly 600 people to be charged in the federal investigation of the January 6 riots, which began when Donald Trump supporters gathered to try and stop the US Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win of the 2020 election. On Friday, September 3, Chansley pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstruction in an official proceeding.
Prosecutors claimed that after infiltrating the Capitol, Chansley scaled the chamber’s dais and took the seat then-Vice President Mike Pence had been sitting in only an hour earlier.
Per NBC News, the government commented:
He proceeded to take pictures of himself on the dais and refused to vacate the seat when asked to do so by law enforcement.
Instead, Chansley stated that ‘Mike Pence is a f*cking traitor’ and wrote a note on available paper on the dais, stating ‘It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!’ He further called other rioters up to the dais and led them in an incantation over his bullhorn.
Chansley now claims to disavow both the unfounded QAnon movement and Trump, with his lawyer stating that Chansley ‘requests future references to him be devoid of use of the letter ‘Q”.
The 34-year-old, who has been in jail for nearly eight months since his initial arrest, has been scheduled for sentencing on November 17. He could face up to 51 months in prison.
