‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley Claims He Stopped Muffin Heist During US Capitol Riots

PA Images/Pexels

US Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, has claimed he was not there to attack but rather stop rioters from vandalising and stealing muffins.

In a new interview from jail, Chansley denied that his actions amounted to an attack on the US and claimed that he actually sought to bring ‘positive vibrations’ to the Senate.

‘My actions were not an attack on this country. I sang a song… that’s a part of Shamanism, it was about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber,’ he told CBS.

‘I also stopped people from stealing and vandalising that sacred space. I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room,’ he added, claiming that he also said a prayer in the chamber with the intention of bringing ‘divinity and God’ back into the Senate.

In the weeks following the riots, Chansley and his lawyer have put forward a number of defences for his actions on January 6. He was widely photographed inside the US Capitol, largely because of his eye-catching appearance on the day when he donned a fur-lined scarf and carried what looked to be a spear.

Chansley has repeatedly argued that he entered the Capitol building under the influence of former president Donald Trump.

PA Images

‘I believed that when we were waved in by police officers, that it was acceptable. I consider myself a lover of my country, I consider myself a believer in the constitution,’ Chansley said.

Prior to Trump leaving office in January, Chansley had asked him for a pardon on several occasions, however, his pleas went unanswered. Despite this, the QAnon conspiracist said he does not regret his loyalty to the former president.

‘I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him. He cares about the American people. That’s also why it wounded me so deeply and disappointed me when I and others didn’t get a pardon,’ he said from jail.

PA Images

When asked whether he regrets his actions on the day, Chansley, who is facing up to 20 years in prison, said he ‘regret entering that building with every fibre of [his] being’, however he still believes the election was fraudulent.

Chansley’s attorney is arguing that the Shaman was ‘duped’ by Trump.

‘Let’s roll the months of lies, and misrepresentations and horrific innuendo and hyperbolic speech by our president designed to inflame, enrage, motivate. What’s really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as President, to walk down to the capitol with him,’ Albert Watkins told KDSK.