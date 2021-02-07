‘QAnon Shaman’ Suggests Capitol Rioters Were Taking Cues From Trump In New Video

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Suggests Trump Incited Insurrection In New Footage PA Images

In newly surfaced footage, Jacob Chansley, the US Capitol rioter in the horned hat, suggests Donald Trump incited the insurrection.

The ‘QAnon Shaman’ was one of many photographed participating in the siege on January 6, posing inside the Senate chamber with a spear holding the American flag.

In new footage recorded at the federal building on the day of the riots, the 33-year-old Arizona native can be seen saying how Trump ‘won the day’.

Check out the clip of Chansley below:

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, says he was allowed to exit the Senate chamber after Trump ‘asked everybody to go home’. When the person recording asks why he did that, Chansley replies: ‘Because, dude, he won the f*cking day, he f*cking won!’ CNN reports.

He continues: ‘He won by sending a message to the senators and the congressmen, he won by sending a message to [Mike] Pence, okay, that if they don’t do as it is their oath to do, if they don’t uphold the constitution then we will remove them from Office, one way or another.’

When a bystander warns Chansley the person behind the camera ‘is not on side’, he says: ‘I’m fine with being recorded. All I can say is, we won the f*cking day. Donald Trump is still our president.’

Jacob Chansley PA Images

Chansley has been charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, disorderly conduct in a Capitol and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

In the wake of his arrest, his lawyer Albert Watkins has been very vocal about Trump’s accountability for not just Chansley’s actions, but other rioters too.

He said: ‘Let’s roll the months of lies, and misrepresentations and horrific innuendo and hyperbolic speech by our president designed to inflame, enrage, motivate. What’s really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as president, to walk down to the Capitol with him.’

Trump was impeached for a second time by the House on an incitement of insurrection charge. His Senate trial awaits.