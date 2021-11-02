QAnon Supporters Gather To Greet ‘JFK Junior’ As They Expect Him To Announce A Run For Presidency

Alamy

A large group of QAnon supporters have gathered together to greet ‘JFK Junior’, believing that the late lawyer and journalist is set to announce a 2024 presidential run with former president Donald Trump.

The son of assassinated President John F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr. tragically lost his life in a 1999 plane crash at the age of just 38. Kennedy’s wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, also died after their plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard, as did his sister-in-law Lauren Bessette.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) later determined that Kennedy, who had been piloting the plane, had spatial disorientation while descending over water at night, causing him to lose control over the craft.

This was a terrible loss for a family which has already been beset by so much tragedy. However, many QAnon supporters believe that Kennedy faked his own death, returning over twenty years later to help President Trump ‘drain the swamp’.

This baseless theory relies upon the idea that the late Kennedy is now either ‘Q’, the anonymous leader of their far-right conspiracy movement, or a high-ranking official close to Q.

QAnon followers believe Kennedy has been disguising himself as a Pittsburgh man named Vincent Fusca for many years, preparing for his return to public life. Footage shared of Fusca, which went viral this summer, shows a man far shorter than the 6″1 Kennedy who bears no immediate resemblance to the deceased.

QAnon supporters have previously claimed that Kennedy would return for the supposed August 2021 ‘reinstatement’ of impeached President Trump. Many genuinely believed their beloved leader would return to the White House, despite there being no precedent for such a thing in the US.

Now, conspiracy theorists appear convinced that Kennedy is set to finally reveal that he is in fact alive and ready to announce a 2024 presidential run with Trump.

In anticipation of this far-fetched announcement, many reportedly gathered outside downtown Dallas AT&T Discovery Plaza overnight on Tuesday, November 2, with a significant number wearing campaign t-shirts bearing the words ‘Trump/JFK J’.

Journalist Steven Monacelli has tweeted photographs of the gathering crowds, writing that a ‘popular QAnon theory recently is that JFK Jr of the Kennedy family will be making a big announcement at Dealey Plaza by the grassy knoll sometime tomorrow’.

Kennedy, whose remains were cremated in Massachusetts’ Mayflower Cemetery crematorium more than two decades ago, has yet to make an appearance at the time of writing.

