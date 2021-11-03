QAnon Supporters Who Gathered To See JFK Disappointed He Didn’t Appear Because He’s Been Dead For 58 Years

Alamy

A group of QAnon supporters who made a pilgrimage to the site of John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been left disappointed that the murdered president and his late son did not appear.

A few hundred fringe believers of the conspiracy group had travelled to Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, where JFK was shot and killed 58 years ago, in the belief that he and his son, John F. Kennedy Jr, would reveal themselves and take back the presidency.

JFK Jr. was killed in a plane crash in 1999 aged 39, however some members of the movement believe he faked his own death and is set to help Donald Trump win a second term in office by acting as his vice president. Among the group that gathered at the grassy knoll were people wearing ‘Trump/JFK Jr 2024’ branded T-shirts.

Some visitors to the grassy knoll had linked the prophesised re-emergence of the Kennedys with a Rolling Stones concert that was due to take place in the city, while others hoped other late celebrities including Kobe Bryant and Robin Williams would also make an appearance, indy100 reports.

However, to the surprise and upset of the gathered QAnon true believers, neither of the Kennedys emerged, leaving the conspiracy theorists to return home disappointed.

While the crowd that gathered to witness the supposed Kennedy resurrection might seem concerningly large for such an utterly ludicrous theory, it apparently only represents a small group of QAnon followers, with some more high profile proponents of the group claiming the Kennedy theory was ‘making the movement look stupid’, according to The Times.

It’s estimated as many as 15% of Americans believe in the QAnon movement’s claim that the United States is controlled by a cabal of ‘Satan-worshipping paedophiles’.