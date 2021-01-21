QAnon Supporting Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

She earlier added: ‘The American people need to know there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them regardless of being in the minority, regardless of having odds against us.’

Greene also described one half of Congress as ‘the House of hypocrites’ after representatives voted to impeach Trump for a second time, which she described as a ‘witch hunt scam’.

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene PA Images

Following Trump’s lifetime Twitter ban, she said: ‘If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of ‘inciting violence’ simply for having an conservative view. The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control.’

She’s also known for wearing masks with political messaging, like ‘censored’, despite frequently using her platform to spread right-wing messaging.