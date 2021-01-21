QAnon Supporting Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
A Republican Congresswoman has filed articles of impeachment against US President Joe Biden.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a newly-elected congresswoman from Georgia with known ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory, announced earlier this month that she’d be pursuing impeachment as soon as Biden came into power.
Now, she’s confirmed on Twitter – following a short suspension for misinformation – that she’s now filed the articles.
Greene faces an uphill in bringing her impeachment cause to fruition, especially considering the Democrats now control both the House and Senate, and there’s virtually no appetite to impeach Biden.
The congresswoman earlier explained to right-wing outlet Newsmax: ‘We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.’
Her cause links back to Trump’s first impeachment, in which he was charged with abusing his presidential power in a quid pro quo with Ukraine, dangling military aid and a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for the country launching a corruption inquiry into Biden and his family.
Biden was earlier accused of pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor investigating a company connected to his son, Hunter.
Greene said: ‘I’m a big believer in having people in office that are actually willing to do the job and I can imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol here in Washington, DC. We cannot have that, I do not condone that violence.’
She earlier added: ‘The American people need to know there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them regardless of being in the minority, regardless of having odds against us.’
Greene also described one half of Congress as ‘the House of hypocrites’ after representatives voted to impeach Trump for a second time, which she described as a ‘witch hunt scam’.
Following Trump’s lifetime Twitter ban, she said: ‘If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of ‘inciting violence’ simply for having an conservative view. The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control.’
She’s also known for wearing masks with political messaging, like ‘censored’, despite frequently using her platform to spread right-wing messaging.
Topics: News, Joe Biden, Now, Republicans