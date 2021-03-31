QAnon Thinks Matt Gaetz Being Investigated For Sex Trafficking ‘Part Of The Plan’

PA Images

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe investigations into sex trafficking allegations against Florida representative Matt Gaetz are part of a wider ‘plan’.

Reports emerged this week that Gaetz was facing an inquiry by the Justice Department over whether the Republican and Donald Trump ally had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him.

The investigation is said to have been launched in the final months of the Trump administration and is examining whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws. Gaetz has since denied that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

QAnon followers have long believed that high-profile lawmakers and other elites are guilty of child sex trafficking; that elites have orchestrated a global trafficking ring and that they would be made to pay for their crimes when they were uncovered in a mighty ‘Storm’.

However, while the allegations against Gaetz fit some aspects of this belief, the fact that he is a Republican threw a spanner in the works. QAnon believers are convinced that it is Democrats and liberal Hollywood elites that have been involved in sex trafficking; not conservatives.

In an effort to explain away the reports, then, QAnon suggested that accusations against Gaetz were actually part of a greater plan, and that he had actually not done what the reports claimed.

One member of a prominent QAnon Telegram channel, cited by VICE, alleged that the Republican was working ‘with [the] FBI to catch an extortion racket.’

Another suggested: ‘The deep state media is using Matt Gaetz to distract us from the recent Ghislaine Maxwell drops and information.’

Gaetz himself has claimed that the accusations are an attempted extortion operation conducted by a former DOJ official named David McGee.

The Republican claimed his father had been contacted via text on March 16 by McGee, who was seeking $25 million to keep quiet about the sex trafficking allegations.

QAnoners seemed happy enough with this explanation, with one writing: ‘This kind of setup or smear campaign is consistent with evil. The [deep state] will try to destroy all their opponents in any way possible. See ALL the FALSE accusations levied against the GOAT — DJT. Evil accuses good of what they themselves do.’

The investigation was first reported on by The New York Times, which cited three people briefed on the matter and said that the inquiry is part of a broader investigation into one of Gaetz’s political allies; a local official in Florida named Joel Greenberg.

Greenberg was indicted last summer on a number of charges including sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of who was an underage girl.