Qantas To Pull Nearly All International Flights Until March 2021

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Jul 2020 14:03
Qantas Airlines has pulled nearly all its international flights until March 2021. 

The Australian airline will only be operating flights between Australia and New Zealand for the foreseeable future.

Even though the website states international flights will be only suspended until late October, consumers will find no international flights available until the end of March of next year, Executive Traveller reports.

AirplainAirplainPexels

When trying to book an international flight, customers will be greeted with the following message: 

All scheduled international flights, except for flights between Australia and New Zealand, are suspended until at least the end of October 2020, due to government restrictions.

All scheduled flights between Australia and New Zealand are suspended until at least mid-August 2020.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce doesn’t believe doesn’t expect the Qantas’ international network to restart in ‘any real size’ until July 2021.

PlainPlainPexels

While the international flights themselves have not been cancelled and all previous bookings still stand, people will find themselves unable to book any new flights.

A statement on Qantas’s website further reads:

Because the situation is constantly evolving and may change rapidly, we haven’t made a decision to cancel international flights after October 2020. If we decide to cancel your flight, we’ll contact you as soon as possible in relation to your options, including a refund. You don’t need to do anything and you won’t be charged any cancellation fees.

It’s thought that when an airline removes inventory, it is usually seen as a precursor to cancellation.

