Quantum Leap Star Dean Stockwell Dies Aged 85

Entertainment Pictures/NBC/Alamy

Actor Dean Stockwell, who starred in Quantum Leap, has passed away at the age of 85.

Stockwell’s representative has confirmed that he died from natural causes on the morning of Sunday, November 7.

Sources have said that the Hollywood actor, whose career spanned an astonishing 70 years, died peacefully in his sleep in his own home, as per Variety.

Known as a natural scene-stealer with a wry wit, Stockwell will perhaps be best remembered for playing Rear Admiral ‘Al’ Calavicci in the classic sci-fi series Quantum Leap, which ran from 1989 to 1993.

This role saw Stockwell secure a 1990 Golden Globe win for ‘best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television’. Two years later, he was honoured with his own star on Hollywood’s iconic Walk of Fame.

Other notable credits include David Lynch films Dune (1984) and Blue Velvet (1986), as well as crime comedy movie Married to the Mob (1988).

In later years, Stockwell played antagonist Brother Cavil in the revival of Battlestar Galactica (2004 to 2009). His sci-fi credentials led to him making various appearances at conventions over the years.

Tributes have poured in for the legendary and highly respected actor who began his career as a child star back in the Golden Age of Hollywood, showing early talent in films such as Anchors Aweigh (1945) and The Green Years (1946).

Writer, actor and director Lydia Cornell tweeted that she had been ‘honoured’ to work with Stockwell in the Quantum Leap pilot alongside Scott Bakula, praising him as having been an ‘amazing actor’ who ‘always had a mischievous glint of humour in his eyes’.

Stockwell leaves behind his wife Joy, and their two children, Austin and Sophie.

Our thoughts are with the star’s family and friends at this difficult time.