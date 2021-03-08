Queen And Prince Philip Didn’t Make Racist Comments About Archie, Oprah Confirms

PA Images

Oprah Winfrey has confirmed it was not the Queen or Prince Philip who made comments questioning the colour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie.

People all over the world have been questioning which royal family member Meghan was referring to, when she revealed someone had questioned what the colour of Archie’s skin would be, prio;’r to his birth.

‘He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather, that were a part of those conversations,’ she said during an interview on CBS, explaining that Harry had wanted her to share the information.

It comes after Meghan made the shocking revelation that a member of the royal family had questioned Harry on what the colour of Archie’s skin would be and ‘what that would mean or look like,’ before he was born.

At the same time, the expectant mum told Oprah that she and Harry first became concerned when they were told that Archie would not receive security from the palace because he was not a prince.

Meghan voiced that she was upset over the ‘idea of the first member of colour in this family, not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.’

Typically, within the royal family, children and grandchildren of the Sovereign are automatically given HRH status, while great-grandchildren are only given the title if decided by the Queen, which is what happened with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

When asked whether she believed it was because of Archie’s race, Meghan replied: ‘I can give you an honest answer. In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he won’t be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.’

‘About how dark your baby is going to be?’ Oprah asked, to which she replied: ‘Potentially, and what that would mean or look like.’

The Duchess went on to clarify that those conversations were had with Harry, rather than herself, however she later declined to give away the identity of who those conversations had involved.

The tell-all interview is set to air in the UK on ITV at 9pm this evening, March 8.

