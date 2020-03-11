Queen Becomes World's Fourth Longest-Serving Monarch In World History PA Images

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has become the fourth longest-serving monarch of the world, surpassing Mayan ruler Pakal the Great.

The 93-year-old has been on the throne for 68 years and 34 days, as of today, March 11, just one day longer than K’inich Janaab Pakal ruled the Maya city state of Palenque for 68 years and 33 days before he died in 683AD.

This therefore puts her fourth in the list of longest serving monarchs, which is another accolade to add to the collection for Elizabeth II, who is also the longest-living reigning monarch.

The Queen officially became the longest-reigning British monarch in September 2015, surpassing her own great grandmother Queen Victoria.

It’s believed that Pakal the Great took to the throne at the tender age of 12, successfully expanding Palenque’s power in the western Maya states during his time as leader.

The longest reigning monarch of all time is Louis XIV of France, who reigned from the age of four, when his father died on May 14, 1643. He held the title of king for 72 years and 110 days, until his death on September 1, 1715, just four days before his 77th birthday.

In second place is Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, the ninth monarch of Thailand from the Chakri dynasty, titled Rama IX. Adulyadej began his reign on June 9, 1946, and became the longest-reigning monarch in Thai history and the longest-reigning monarch having reigned only as an adult, reigning for 70 years and 126 days before his death on October 13, 2016.

Just ahead of the Queen is Johann II of Liechtenstein, known as Johann II the Good, who was the Prince of Liechtenstein between 1858 and 1929. He ascended to the throne just after his 18th birthday, on November 12, 1858, up until his death on February 11, 1929.

Her Majesty the Queen is now the fourth longest reigning monarch of a sovereign state in history, having ruled for 68 years and 34 days at the time of writing.

Well-wishers took to Twitter congratulate her on the accolade, with one person noting the 93-year-old’s ‘still going strong,’ adding that she’s ‘such a remarkable lady’.

‘She’ll definitely make it to 98 the form she’s in, record has to be hers,’ another suggested.

The Queen needs a further four years on the throne to take the title of the longest serving monarch of a sovereign state in history.