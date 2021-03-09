Queen Holding Crisis Talks With Royal Family After Harry And Meghan’s Interview

PA Images

The Queen is said to be holding crisis talks with the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s discussion with Oprah aired in the UK last night, March 8, covering a wide array of topics: Meghan’s suicidal thoughts under the weight of the institution, a lack of support from the family and royal concerns over the colour of their son Archie’s skin before he was born.

Ahead of it being broadcast, #AbolishTheMonarchy began trending, sparking a war on social media between royalists and critics. Amid the reaction to the ‘bombshell’ interview, the Queen has reportedly been engaged in crisis talks.

CBS

Buckingham Palace has yet to release an official statement responding to the claims made in the interview. However, as reported by The Times, the Queen has refused to sign off a statement, and is said to want more time to consider her response.

The statement will allegedly emphasise the royal family’s love for the couple in a bid to de-escalate tensions amid prevailing negativity around the UK and the world at large. A senior royal source also told The Telegraph: ‘The institution needs to lead the response to this. What a sad, terrible morning.’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki commended Meghan, telling reporters: ‘For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. That’s certainly something the president believes.’

Others have spoke in support of Meghan following the interview, including Serena Williams, who wrote on Instagram: ‘We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimisation are devastation, isolating and all too often lethal.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn’t commented on the interview, noting: ‘When it comes to matters to do with the royal family the right thing for a prime minister to say is nothing.’

Repeatedly through the interview, Harry and Meghan iterated the lack of support from the royal family in their reasoning from stepping down from their senior roles, and now almost entirely.

Meghan also explained how Archie was denied the title of a prince following concerns over the colour of his skin. Neither Meghan nor Harry would reveal who made the comments.

When asked how he thought his mother, Princess Diana, would feel about their situation, Harry said: ‘I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad. But ultimately, all she’s ever wanted is for us to be happy.’