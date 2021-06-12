Queen Insists On Cutting Cake Using Massive Ceremonial Sword

PA Images

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II raised a laugh during a visit to the Eden Project after she insisted on cutting a cake using an enormous ceremonial sword.

The Queen was attending an event for the launch The Big Lunch initiative on Friday, June 11, where she was accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

As part of the celebrations, the 95-year-old monarch was invited to cut a large cake, and she decided to do so with style.

Check it out below:

Instead of cutting the cake with a regular knife, the Queen opted for an imposing ceremonial sword, which was so large she had to grip it with both hands to slice through the icing.

After being handed the knife by Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall Edward Bolitho, the Queen remarked, ‘I don’t think this is going to work,’ at which point an aide butted in to tell her that there was a knife available for her to use.

In a tone of mock indignation, Her Majesty replied:

I know there is! This is something that is more unusual.

Laughter could be heard ringing throughout the room, including from Kate and Camilla, and those on social media have also enjoyed seeing the Queen’s humorous side.

After handing back the sword, the Queen then switched to a less unusual knife to cut a second slice of the cake, remarking approvingly, ‘That looks very good.’

The Big Lunch, which will make up part of the Queen’s 2022 platinum jubilee celebrations, is a yearly get-together intended to encourage neighbours and communities to get to know each other better.

This event, which was thought up by the Eden Project, has been running since 2009 and is supported by the National Lottery.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images