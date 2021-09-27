Queen To Award Prince Andrew With Platinum Jubilee Medal

Alamy

A Platinum Jubilee medal will be awarded to Prince Andrew by the Queen, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Despite the recent controversy that has surrounded the Duke of York, with the prince having been officially served paperwork in the alleged sexual assault case against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the 61-year-old is now set to receive a medal in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Prince Andrew is among a number of the Queen‘s relatives who will be awarded the medals. Members of public services and the Royal Household will also be in receipt of some of the medals, depending on the length of their service.

Giuffre’s civil suit alleges that she was ‘forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will’ when she was only 17 years old. Despite denying all of the accusations, and reportedly believing the claims against him would ‘blow over’, Prince Andrew’s lawyers have finally accepted the papers.

Prince Andrew may be currently be embroiled in a lawsuit, but he is still set to receive a medal from the Queen. Around 400,000 medals will be given to frontline members, the Express reports; those receiving awards have completed at least five years of work in public services, such as those in the Armed Forces and those who work in the emergency and prison services.

Medals will also be given to those in the Royal Household who have completed one year of service and those who are alive who received the George and Victoria Cross.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, said the medals will be awarded in honour of ‘dedication and service to the nation’. However, members of the Queen’s family will also be given medals, even if they have not done official work for the Firm.

A source told the Express the Queen buys the medals awarded to her family herself, and that the act is ‘purely commemorative’.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said:

A wide number of members of the Royal Family will receive the Platinum Jubilee medal in line with the previous two jubilees.

Medals that have been presented at past jubilees were initially thought to have been given to recipient’s for their service to the nation; they were seen at Prince Phillip’s funeral, worn by figures such as Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

However, members of the Royal Family such as Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and both of their husbands, are also now set to receive medals, despite having private careers and being less involved with the Firm’s endeavours in serving the nation.

The Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall, will also receive medals at the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The celebrations surrounding the jubilee are set to begin on Friday October 1, when the Queen and Prince Charles will plant a copper beech tree.

It is hoped that others will also take to planting trees in celebration of the Queen having served 70 years on the throne, since she acceded to it on February 6, 1952.

