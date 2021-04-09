Queen To Enter Eight-Day Period Of Mourning For Prince Philip

PA Images

The Queen will enter a mourning period of eight days following the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away today, April 9, at the age of 99. ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,’ the official Royal statement read.

Advert 10

Queen Elizabeth II will now enter an eight-day mourning period, during which no new bills will be given Royal Assent and the monarch’s duties will be paused, as will other state affairs.

PA Images

As per the Mirror and MailOnline, it’s expected the period of Royal Mourning will continue for a further 30 days, with the Queen not returning to her official duties until after Prince Philip’s funeral.

The prince would be entitled to a state funeral. However, amid recent spates of illness and admissions to hospital, he’s said to have been close to prospective funeral arrangements, instead ‘expressing a preference for something a little more simple’.

Advert 10

It’s reported that officials at Buckingham Palace are organising a royal ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, in addition to a military procession in London, should COVID-19 restrictions allow it.

PA Images

It’s also expected the Duke’s coffin will be moved over to Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace within the next few days, where Princess Diana also lay prior to her funeral. Unlike other monarchs and consorts laid to rest in Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel, the Duke is expected to be buried in Frogmore Gardens in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Prince, saying, ‘We remember the Duke for all of this, and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen. Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband – her strength and stay of more than 70 years.’

Advert 10

Other former PMs have paid their respects, with Tony Blair saying, ‘Our whole nation will be united in sadness at the passing of Prince Philip. He will naturally be most recognised as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage.’

Sir John Major said, ‘It is impossible to exaggerate the role that the Duke of Edinburgh has played in his lifetime of service to the monarchy and to the United Kingdom… modest to the core, and hating any kind of fuss or bother, he epitomised the British spirit and remained true to himself right up to the very end.’

Further announcements regarding Prince Philip’s death are expected ‘in due course’.

Advert 10