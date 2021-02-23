Queen’s Cousin Jailed For Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Woman At His Castle

PA/BBC

The Queen’s cousin has been handed a 10-month prison sentence after sexually assaulting a woman at his home.

Simon Bowes-Lyon has also been placed on the sex offenders register after he confessed to assaulting the 26-year-old woman while under the influence of alcohol at Glamis Castle in Angus, Scotland, in February last year.

Advert 10

The 34-year-old is said to have gone into the woman’s room while she was sleeping, before repeatedly pushing her against the bed and the wall, trying to pull her nightdress up and grabbing her chest in the 20-minute long attack.

PA Images

Bowes-Lyon, who is Queen Elizabeth’s cousin twice removed and the Earl of Strathmore, said he was ashamed of his actions, which left his victim in ‘such distress’.

The royal said he had ‘drunk to excess’ on the night of the attack, although he admitted it was ‘no excuse’ for what he had done.

Advert 10

‘I am greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home. Clearly I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident. As someone who is only too well aware of the damage that alcohol can cause, I should have known better. I recognise, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behaviour,’ he said, as per Metro.

‘I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility. Over the last year this has involved seeking and receiving professional help as well as agreeing to plead guilty as quickly as possible,’ he continued.

PA Images

Bowes-Lyon added: ‘My apologies go, above all, to the woman concerned but I would also like to apologise to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them.’

Advert 10

The royal, who is close friends with a number of high-profile stars from reality show Made in Chelsea, found himself in hot water once more in June last year, after he breached COVID lockdown regulations by travelling 200 miles to his second home, despite the government’s ‘stay home’ order.

He travelled to his family’s £20 million Holwick estate in Middleton-in-Teesdale, just near Barnard Castle, where Dominic Cummings had been caught a month earlier.

Bowes-Lyon, who was named one of the UK’s most eligible bachelors by Tatler in 2019, will now serve 10 months behind bars.