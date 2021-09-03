Queen’s Leaked Funeral Plans Include VIP Coffin-Viewing Tickets And Social Media Restrictions

PA

Leaked documents have given a new insight into updated plans for the Queen’s funeral, including a social media blackout and VIP tickets to view her coffin.

Unlike the relatively low-key proceedings following Prince Philip’s death earlier this year, the Queen’s death is set trigger a hugely complex operation.

Advert 10

The security plans, codenamed Operation London Bridge, reportedly say the Queen’s funeral will be held 10 days after her death, but will not be declared a bank holiday, with employers set to be told to make their own decisions on whether or not to give staff the day off.

PA Images

In the hours immediately following the Queen’s death, it’s reported that all government and royal websites and social media accounts will be changed to display a black banner, with government departments instructed not to tweet or retweet anything unless it has been cleared by the head of communications.

In the days after, the Queen’s coffin will reportedly be transported in a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster – better known as the Houses of Parliament – where it will lie in state and be open to public visitors for three days for 23 hours a day. VIPs wishing to view the coffin will reportedly be issued with tickets giving them time slots to visit.

Advert 10

PA Images

However, according to Politico, who obtained the planning documents, the government has expressed concerns over whether it will be able to cope with the demands of the occasion.

Various departments have raised questions as to the country’s ability to cope with the influx of foreign tourists, overcrowding in the capital and the potential for terror attacks, while Downing Street is reportedly worried that it will be the target of ‘public anger’ if it takes too long to lower its flags to half mast.