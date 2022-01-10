Queen’s Platinum Jubilee National Holiday Plans Unveiled

Alamy

Get your bunting! This year, the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, and yes, there’s going to be an extra bank holiday.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to sit on the throne for 70 years, marking seven decades ‘of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth’.

Advert 10

As the Royal Family’s website states, this is an ‘unprecedented anniversary’, so Brits can look forward to a host of celebrations this summer – including an extra day off.

Alamy

While there’ll be year-long event to mark the momentous occasion, the celebrations will culminate in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5. The extra day off has been slotted in on Friday, June 3, with the pre-existing spring bank holiday pushed back from the end of May to give Brits a long weekend.

Starting today, January 10, the Platinum Pudding Competition is a nationwide baking contest, asking anyone aged eight and over to ‘find a brand new pudding dedicated to the Queen’, with the winning recipe set to be enjoyed at Big Jubilee Lunches during the Jubilee weekend.

Advert 10

Between May 12-15, there’ll be some preliminary celebrations with more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers taking audiences at Windsor Castle through the history of the monarchy.

Fast-forward to the June weekend, and things will kick off with more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians taking part in a parade from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, with the traditional RAF fly-past as the Queen watches from the balcony.

Alamy

More than 1,500 beacons will also be lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and overseas territories, with beacons also being lit in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries for the first time.

Advert 10

On June 3, there’ll be a service of thanksgiving held in St Paul’s Cathedral. On June 4, the Queen and other Royals will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs, followed by a Platinum party at Buckingham Palace, featuring some of the biggest stars in the world. Details on how to attend the event will be released in February.

Finally, on June 5, Brits are encouraged to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch. ‘A Big Jubilee Lunch can be big or small – street party or picnic, tea and cake or a garden barbeque,’ the website notes, with more than 1,400 people already registered to host lunches so far.