R. Kelly Channels Removed From YouTube Following Sex Trafficking Conviction

YouTube has removed all of R.Kelly’s channels after he was convicted of sex trafficking offences.

On September 27, a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York found the 54-year-old R&B singer guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

R. Kelly – real name Robert Sylvester Kelly – will be sentenced on May 4, 2022, and is looking at a prison sentence of 10 years to life.

As of Tuesday, October 5, YouTube took down two channels — RKellyTV (3.5 million subscribers) and RKellyVevo (1.6 million subscribers), both of which now display messages which read, ‘This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated’.

A YouTube spokesperson has stated that the channels were removed due to a violation of service, with guidelines stipulating that a user may be penalised for ‘participating in abuse or violence, demonstrating cruelty, or participating in fraudulent/deceptive behavior leading to real world harm’.

Nicole Alston, YouTube’s head of legal, told Bloomberg:

Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm. Ultimately we are taking this action to protect our users similar to other platforms.

However, at the time of writing YouTube hasn’t yet banned R. Kelly’s music altogether, with his back catalogue still available to listen to on YouTube Music.

