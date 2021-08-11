R. Kelly Defense Is Based On Assumption Herpes Is Not An STD

PA Images

R. Kelly is attempting to get charges against him dropped by arguing that herpes is not a sexually transmitted disease (STD) as defined in legislature.

The American singer is currently facing a number of both state and federal charges in the US, having been accused of crimes including sexual assault, abuse of a minor, making indecent images of minors and racketeering.

Federal prosecutors have also accused Kelly of exposing two people to an STD, with charges for knowingly exposing sexual partners to herpes added to the list he is already facing.

Kelly has consistently denied the accusations made against him and he is now attempting to have the STD-related charges against him dropped, according to new legal documents filed in the Eastern District of New York and cited by TMZ.

The documents reportedly argue that the charges he is facing for having exposed partners to herpes should be thrown out because herpes is does not fall under the umbrella of STDs, such as syphilis or gonorrhoea, included in the legislature.

According to the outlet Consequence, Kelly has been charged under New York Public Health Law § 2307, which reads: ‘Any person who, knowing himself or herself to be infected with an infectious venereal disease, has sexual intercourse with another shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.’

Kelly’s argument is based on how the term has been defined by the New York State Department of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), arguing that herpes is ‘Not An Acute, Bacterial Venereal Disease’ and that the Department of Health and WHO instead classify herpes as a virus.

Therefore, the documents argue, the herpes-related counts should be dismissed.

The charges, which came in March 2020, follow accusations that Kelly was aware he had contracted herpes and yet still proceeded to have unprotected sex with a woman and underage girl without informing them he had the virus, Vulture reports.

The woman is said to have ended her relationship with Kelly after learning she had contracted the disease, though Kelly’s lawyer, Douglas Anton, argued at the time there was ‘zero evidence’ to suggest Kelly knew he had herpes.

Kelly is scheduled to go to trial on August 18, when he will face federal sex trafficking charges in Chicago and state-level sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota as well as the charges relating to the transmission of herpes, unless he succeeds in having them thrown out.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.