R. Kelly ‘Forced Woman To Have Sex With Another Man As Punishment’, Court Hears

R. Kelly allegedly forced a woman to have sex with another man after she broke his ‘rules’, the court has heard during Kelly’s trial.

The 54-year-old R&B star, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, has denied all accusations against him as he stands trial in New York, charged with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labour, kidnapping and Mann Act violations, which criminalises the transportation of women for ‘immoral purposes’.

The latest witness testimony, coming after the court heard Kelly allegedly gave a 17-year-old girl herpes ‘on purpose’ and sexually abused a 16-year-old he met at his child pornography trial in 2008, echoed previous statements from accusers over Kelly’s ‘rules’. It’s the second time one of his accusers has publicly taken the stand.

It was the second day of testimony for the woman, one of several Jane Does in the trial, who reportedly met Kelly when she was 17 and interacted with him until she was 21, placing the allegations between 2014 and 2019. She decided to use a pseudonym out of concerns for her privacy, The New York Times reports.

When they first met, she hoped he would help her advance her career as a singer. However, he was more interested in sex, she alleged.

At one point, after she had broken one of the singer’s rules, he allegedly told her to ‘put on something skimpy’ and have sex with a man he referred to as ‘Nephew’.

‘He wanted me to please Nephew the same way I would please him… he basically talked us through every single thing to do,’ she told jurors, adding that Kelly also recorded them on an iPad and asked her to have sex with other people multiple times, with Kelly allegedly sometimes joining in or being naked and present in the room.

The woman told prosecutors she ‘never’ wanted to have sex with Nephew, and was forced by Kelly.

Kelly also reportedly coached women on what to say if asked any questions about their dynamic, and he would alert them to his presence in a room by coughing. ‘He did a cough that he usually does… letting us know that he was in the room with us,’ she told jurors.

Deveraux Cannick, one of Kelly’s lawyers, questioned why the woman would continually engage with him while she was ‘violated, devastated and outraged’, accusing her of exploiting the singer.