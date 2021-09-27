R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Racketeering And Sex Trafficking

Alamy

A verdict has been reached by the jury in R. Kelly’s trial for racketeering and sex trafficking.

R. Kelly, whose trial began in New York, on August 18, was facing over 20 federal charges, including racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery. All of which were charges he denied and pleaded not guilty to.

Advert 10

However, today, Monday, September 27, a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, found the R&B artist guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Alamy

The decision was announced via the US Attorney EDNY‘s Twitter account, which announced that Kelly had been ‘found guilty on ALL COUNTS’.

Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester, was accused of both sexual and physical abuse by prosecution witnesses, according to CNN. He faced nine counts in total.

Advert 10

The counts he faced included one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included bribery, kidnapping, and sexual exploitation of a child, sex trafficking charges and also eight additional counts of violations of the Manns Act, CNN reported. The Manns Act is a sex trafficking law.

On Friday, September 24, the jury began deliberating Kelly’s verdict. The jury was made up of seven men and five women, CNN reported.

Upon being found guilty of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the singer will be sentenced on May 4 2022. Kelly now faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life.

Advert 10

His racketeering charges could see him serve up to 25 years, according to Federal Charges and a violation of the Mann Act could result in 10 years, according to Find Law.

Kelly’s attorney was disappointed by the jury’s verdict and, as CNN reported, is subsequently thinking about filing an appeal for the singer.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.