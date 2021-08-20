R Kelly ‘Made Schoolgirl Dress Like Girl Scout And Wear Pigtails’, Court Hears

PA Images

R. Kelly allegedly forced a 16-year-old girl to dress up like a Girl Scout as he filmed their sexual encounters, the court heard during his criminal trial.

The 54-year-old R&B star, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, is facing charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labour, kidnapping and Mann Act violations, all of which he’s denied.

His trial in New York City continued yesterday, August 19. Coming after allegations of Kelly sexually abusing a 16-year-old whom he met at his 2008 child pornography trial, another key witness has come forward.

On her second day of testimony, Jerhonda Pace said Kelly allegedly demanded she wear pigtails and ‘dress like a Girl Scout’ during sexual encounters he would often videotape, AP reports.

The day prior, Pace told jurors she was a 16-year-old virgin when she met Kelly, having been a member of his fan club before he invited her to his mansion 2010, where she had to follow ‘Rob’s rules’, outlining what she wore, who she spoke to and when she could use the bathroom, the court heard.

Pace also read a journal entry recounting how Kelly allegedly beat, choked and slapped her, telling her, ‘It’s not going to be an open first next time.’ She said he sexually assaulted her until she ‘became fed up with him’ and left that same year, she told the court.

On cross-examination, defence attorney Deveraux Cannick tried to portray Pace as allegedly hiding her true motivations and lying about her age. In earlier testimony, she said she told Kelly she was 19 when they met, but had confirmed she was 16 by the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

Pace was the first witness to speak during the trial, with many others expected in the coming weeks. Kelly is facing 10 years to life behind bars if convicted on all counts.

