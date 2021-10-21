R Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Being Found Guilty Of 9 Different Sex Crimes

Alamy

R Kelly was reportedly placed on suicide watch following his conviction last month.

On September 27 this year, the disgraced R&B singer, full name Robert Kelly, was convicted of nine sex crimes, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

The 54-year-old is also currently awaiting an additional trial in Chicago, where he stands accused of another 13 sex crimes, including the production of child pornography.

During a court hearing in Chicago ahead of his separate trial, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenburg, has claimed that the singer was put on suicide watch three weeks ago for ‘some time’, Chicago Tribune reports.

Greenburg, who neither confirmed nor denied that Kelly had expressed intentions to harm himself, went on to clarify that Kelly is no longer believed to be at risk and that the suicide watch has now been lifted. Putting a recently convicted inmate on suicide watch is understood to be common practice within the US federal prison system.

Kelly’s sentencing has been scheduled for May 4, 2022, at which point he will face between 10 years and life in prison. It’s understood that he is also awaiting trial in Wisconsin and Minnesota regarding additional sexual misconduct charges.

