R Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Being Found Guilty Of 9 Different Sex Crimes

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Oct 2021 12:35
R Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Being Found Guilty Of 9 Different Sex Crimes

R Kelly was reportedly placed on suicide watch following his conviction last month.

On September 27 this year, the disgraced R&B singer, full name Robert Kelly, was convicted of nine sex crimes, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

The 54-year-old is also currently awaiting an additional trial in Chicago, where he stands accused of another 13 sex crimes, including the production of child pornography.

R Kelly

During a court hearing in Chicago ahead of his separate trial, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenburg, has claimed that the singer was put on suicide watch three weeks ago for ‘some time’, Chicago Tribune reports.

Greenburg, who neither confirmed nor denied that Kelly had expressed intentions to harm himself, went on to clarify that Kelly is no longer believed to be at risk and that the suicide watch has now been lifted. Putting a recently convicted inmate on suicide watch is understood to be common practice within the US federal prison system.

Kelly’s sentencing has been scheduled for May 4, 2022, at which point he will face between 10 years and life in prison. It’s understood that he is also awaiting trial in Wisconsin and Minnesota regarding additional sexual misconduct charges.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Julia Banim

