R. Kelly ‘Purposely Gave’ 17-Year-Old Herpes, Court Hears

R. Kelly allegedly gave a 17-year-old girl herpes ‘on purpose’ after assaulting her, the court heard.

The 54-year-old R&B star, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, is currently on trial in New York City on charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labour, kidnapping and Mann Act violations, all of which he’s denied.

The latest witness to come forward is known as Jane Doe #5, and was aged 17 when she first met Kelly.

She said she met him back in 2015 after being invited to his hotel in Orlando, Florida, following his gig. During his performance, she said Kelly paid ‘a lot of attention to her’, Sky News reports.

Doe told Kelly she was 18 at the time they met, which meets the age of consent in the state. She’d hoped meeting the singer would help her career, but he allegedly demanded she perform sexual acts on him in order to be allowed to audition. ‘I told him I did not come to please him, I came for an audition,’ she told the court.

‘I just wanted to sing. I genuinely wanted his input,’ she continued, explaining she had actually been 17 years old at the time of the alleged assault, which included giving Kelly oral sex. He’s also accused of having sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions, with Doe experiencing pain ‘to the point where I couldn’t walk.’

After she was diagnosed with herpes, she believed Kelly gave it to her intentionally. ‘This man purposely gave me something he knew he had… he could have controlled the situation’, she said.

Kelly is also accused of filming their sexual encounters and slapping her when he discovered her true age, with Doe also having written ‘tell Daddy everything’ in notes to remind her to follow the singer’s rules.

