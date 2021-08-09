R. Kelly Sex Abuse Trial Proceedings Begin In New York

PA Images

Jury selection for R. Kelly’s sexual abuse trial is due to take place today, August 9, in New York City.

The 54-year-old R&B star, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, is facing charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labour, kidnapping, enticement and bribery.

Kelly has been held in custody in Chicago since July 2019, with prosecutors accusing him of running a criminal enterprise that recruited underage girls for ‘illegal sexual activity’. He was moved to the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn last month, ahead of his trial.

Jury selection marks the first phase of Kelly’s trial proceedings, with opening statements due to take place on August 18. Potential jurors will be asked whether they can remain impartial in light of the heightened media coverage of the artist’s charges, with the trial unfolding with restrictions on the press and public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kelly will also face allegations of bribing an Illinois official back in 1994 to get fake identification for Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, so they could get married. She lost her life in a plane crash in 2001. As per The Independent, she’s identified as Jane Doe #1 in court papers.

‘As a result, in an effort to shield himself from criminal charges related to his illegal sexual relationship with Jane Doe #1, Kelly arranged to secretly marry her to prevent her from being compelled to testify against him in the future,’ they read.

‘It’s clearly relevant and it clearly shows a motive for Racketeering Act Number One, so that is admissible,’ US District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled, while Kelly’s lawyer Nicole Blank Becker believed it may be ‘more prejudicial than probative’.

Prosecutors will also bring forward ‘other acts’ of alleged criminal behaviour by Kelly dating back to 1991, which are ‘directly relevant to and inextricably intertwined with the evidence of the charged crimes’.

These include the alleged sexual abuse of a 17-year-old boy, who Kelly is said to have met in a Chicago McDonald’s in 2006. Prosecutors say he invited him to his home, and asked him not to bring his family to the next gathering. ‘Thereafter, Kelly invited John Doe #1 into his studio under the guise of helping and mentoring John Doe #1 with his musical aspirations,’ the motion reads.

‘Kelly also asked John Doe #1 what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business and clarified that he wanted John Doe #1 to engage in sexual contact with Kelly. With that backdrop, Kelly then engaged in sexual contact with John Doe #1, in violation of Illinois law,’ it continues.