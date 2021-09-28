R.Kelly’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out Following Guilty Sex Abuse Verdict

ITV/Alamy

R. Kelly’s ex-wife has spoken out following the verdict in his sex abuse and racketeering trial.

Kelly was facing more than 20 federal charges, including bribery, sexual abuse and racketeering.

His trial began on August 18, in New York and despite having pleaded not guilty yesterday, September 27, a federal jury in Brooklyn found the R&B artist guilty of all charges.

In the wake of the announcement, Kelly’s ex-wife, Drea Kelly (Andrea Danyell Kelly) – who is also the mother of his three children – has spoken out.

The 54-year-old rapper, real name Robert Sylvester, was convicted on all nine counts, which included one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included bribery, kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child.

He also received an additional eight counts of violations of the Mann’s Act, which is a sex trafficking law.

The jury was made up of seven men and five women, The Mirror reported.

Drea went on Good Morning Britain this morning, September 28, to discuss how the verdict had made her ‘heart break as a mother’.

She expressed the difficulty of her situation due to ‘sharing children with him’ and having been married to Kelly.

‘I wear two hats. I wear the hat of a survivor, but I also wear the hat of a mother and an ex-wife,’ she said.

Drea noted how the verdict was very difficult for her, due to her heart being ‘in two places’.

She said how while her ‘heart definitely goes out to the survivors and the courage it takes to come forward and tell the story’, her heart also ‘breaks as a mother’. ‘This is now the legacy my children will have to deal with and their children’s children,’ she explained.

Drea shares children Jay, Joann and Robert Kelly Jr. with the rapper, and she told Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell how ‘you cannot walk away from your bloodline’. While she feels like she has the ‘ability to separate and distance’ herself from the verdict, Kelly’s ‘blood runs through [her] children’s veins’.

She noted how difficult it was for her to ‘sit in that position’, due to how she thinks that her children ‘can’t escape it even if they wanted to’.

‘Whatever they feel’, Drea stated that she will support her children.

She said:

They have the right to feel whatever they feel but I think what is healthy… you have to know how to protect your mental state and love them from a distance and they are not allowed to be toxic in your life just because they are your parent.

Drea also noted how it is what happens outside the courtroom which is most important, in how women are ‘supported to even feel like they have the strength to come forward and tell their story’.

She spoke of the importance of society supporting victims and not victim-shaming or blaming and making sure ‘women [are not] scared to speak their truth’. ‘When women, children and even men feel supported by society […] that is when justice will really be served,’ she concluded.

Upon being found guilty of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Kelly will be sentenced on May 4, 2022.

His racketeering charges could see him serve up to 25 years, according to Federal Charges while a violation of the Mann Act could result in 10 years, according to Find Law.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.