R. Kelly’s Second Attempt To Get Early Release Denied By Judge

R. Kelly’s second request to be released from jail early due to the outbreak has been denied.

The disgraced singer, who claims to be concerned over contracting the virus behind bars, had already been denied an accelerated release from Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), with the judge describing him as a flight risk.

The 53-year-old is being held at MCC on 18 separate federal charges, including child pornography, kidnapping, forced labour and witness tampering – he has pleaded not guilty to all counts. His trial was initially planned to take place on July 7, but has since been pushed back to September due to the current health crisis.

MCC currently hosts around 700 inmates, with 23 testing positive for the virus so far according to the Chicago Tribune. Across the US, as per the Bureau of Prisons’ statistics, there are 500 confirmed cases among inmates across the country, with 17 deaths.

However, US District Judge Ann Donnelly said Kelly’s appeal for bond didn’t show sufficient evidence that he was uniquely at risk of contracting the virus. Donnelly previously said Kelly’s age makes him 12 years younger than those considered at-risk, thereby also weakening his motion.

Kelly’s attorney Michael Leonard insisted that there should be no concerns over the singer fleeing upon release as he’d be under round-the-clock GPS surveillance, nor does he have the means to do so.

Leonard added that if he did try to run, Kelly ‘would be perhaps the most obvious and recognizable person on the streets of Chicago, or anywhere else in the country, in light of the severe stay-at-home restrictions that are and will continue to be in place and enforced’.

However, Donnelly remained unconvinced, noting that the current circumstances mean law enforcement ‘cannot ensure that a defendant with a history, incentive and opportunity to interfere with potential witnesses will not do so’, as reported by TMZ.

In the initial denial of his appeal for release, Donnelly wrote:

The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed. While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety [in light of the health crisis], he has not established compelling reasons warranting his release.

Combating Leonard’s argument that Kelly’s chances of contracting the virus are ‘an absolute probability’, Donnelly urged the Bureau of Prisons is taking pro-active steps to limit its spread, such as suspending inmate transfers as well as social visits.

There’s no word on whether Kelly’s lawyer plans on a third motion for release.