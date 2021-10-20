Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly Transgender Four-Star Officer In US Military History

@Surgeon_General/Twitter/Alamy

Rachel Levine, the US Assistant Health Secretary, has become the first openly transgender four-star officer in the country’s history.

Levine, 63, is already the highest-ranking trans official in the US, having earlier been appointed by President Joe Biden.

Yesterday, October 19, she was formally sworn in as an admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. She’s also the first transgender person to hold a position which requires confirmation from the Senate.

‘I am deeply honoured and grateful to join the ranks of men and women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small and large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest extent of my abilities,’ she tweeted.

The Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, known as the Marine Hospital Fund in its inception in 1798, is the uniformed branch of the US Public Health Service. Its 6,000 officers ‘serve throughout the nation in communities that are most in need by providing health care to underserved and vulnerable populations or advancing practice, policy, or research’, as per the New York Post.

In her speech, Levine described her swearing-in as ‘momentous’ and ‘historic… may this appointment today be the first of many more to come, as we create a diverse and more inclusive future.’

She earlier served as Pennsylvania’s physician general and secretary of health, playing a key role in the state’s COVID-19 response while also working on opioid addiction.

Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra said Levine’s appointment is a ‘giant step forward towards equality as a nation’, describing her as a ‘highly accomplished paediatrician who helps drive our agency’s agenda to boost health access and equity and to strengthen behavioural health’.

Becerra added that Levine is a ‘cherished and critical partner in our work to build a healthier America’.