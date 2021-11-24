Rachel Maddow Says Names Of Proud Boys And Oath Keepers ‘Sound Really Gay’

They both seem like they’re referring to gay stuff, whether it’s the Proud Boys in terms of gay pride, or the Oath Keepers thing around a lot of the gay politics around gay marriage and about being able to say your ‘I dos’ with your beloved.

Both of those things, they have such a poorly derived sense of camp and understanding about American subcultural text that they both ended up naming themselves something that could have been a 90s affinity group of, like, the Lesbian Avengers.