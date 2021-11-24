Rachel Maddow Says Names Of Proud Boys And Oath Keepers ‘Sound Really Gay’
Few people have managed to get under conservatives’ skin like Rachel Maddow, and the TV news host’s latest comments seem certain to p*** them off even more.
During a discussion with fellow MSNBC presenter Lawrence O’Donnell about whether using the names of far-right organisations on-air helped to promote their agenda, Maddow revealed she had a different interpretation of the militia groups.
Rather than finding names like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to evoke threatening, hyper-masculine virtues, Maddow said ‘I always have found them to be inadvertently funny, those names, not only because they defy reality as you’re describing them, but because they both sound really gay.’
She continued:
They both seem like they’re referring to gay stuff, whether it’s the Proud Boys in terms of gay pride, or the Oath Keepers thing around a lot of the gay politics around gay marriage and about being able to say your ‘I dos’ with your beloved.
Both of those things, they have such a poorly derived sense of camp and understanding about American subcultural text that they both ended up naming themselves something that could have been a 90s affinity group of, like, the Lesbian Avengers.
The Lesbian Avengers were a direct action group formed in New York City that campaigned for ‘lesbian survival and visibility’.
Maddow, who as the first openly lesbian national prime time TV news anchor is one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ figures on television, went on to say that she ‘always felt like they’re kind of playing themselves,’ although acknowledged ‘but I am probably in the minority on that.’
Circling back around to O’Donnell’s suggestion that journalists should refer to the groups by different names, Maddow made a tongue-in-cheek suggestion for an alternative, joking ‘feel free to call them the Lesbian Avengers, if you want.’
The discussion came after it was revealed that the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack had subpoenaed the leaders of both the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys in connection with the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
