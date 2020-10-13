Racism Has Cost United States Economy $16 Trillion In Past 20 Years

Darnella Frazier/Facebook/GoFundMe

The racial wealth cap in America is an ongoing issue that unfortunately can’t simply be solved by transferring wealth to Black Americans.

Not only is the wealth gap bad for Black Americans, it’s cost the US economy trillions in the past two decades – $16 trillion, to be precise.

Advert

In 2016, it was discovered that Black Americans own approximately one tenth of that of white Americans, according to the Brookings Institution. The average was $17,150 for Black families’ net worth compared to $171,000 for white families’.

As well as this, when looking at the top 10% of earners, it was found the median net worth for white families was more than four times as much as that of Black families, even if they were earning the same income.

McKinsey & Company/Federal Reserve Board

But, how does this cost the US economy as well? A 2019 study by McKinsey & Company explained.

Advert

The study read:

Other than its obvious negative impact on human development for black individuals and communities, the racial wealth gap also constrains the US economy as a whole. It is estimated that its dampening effect on consumption and investment will cost the US economy between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion between 2019 and 2028—4 to 6 percent of the projected GDP [Gross Domestic Product] in 2028.

In hindsight, if the racial wealth gap was closed 20 years ago, the US GDP would be $16 trillion higher than it is today, according to investment banking company Citigroup.

Stock Pexels

Advert

In regards to closing the gap, not only would it of course benefit Black Americans, but it could help the US economy improve. McKinsey & Company predicted that closing the gap could help increase US GDP by up to 6% by 2028.

It explained:

We calculate the economic effects by assuming that each group’s wealth continues to grow at their 1989–2016 rates (0.8 percent per year on average for white people and 3 percent for black people). Given this optimistic assumption that black wealth grows faster than white wealth, the wealth gap would narrow but still be substantially large (7.7 times). Closing that gap in this scenario would add $1 trillion to the 2028 economy.

However, Dania Francis, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Boston and co-author of The Economics of Reparations, doesn’t think it’s that straightforward.

Advert

Money dollar bills Pexels

Francis says that it requires more than simply transferring wealth over to Black Americans and that it will take ‘dismantling the underlying structural inequalities that preserve the racial wealth gap’, reported Business Insider.

Examples of these inequalities given by Francis were: lending practices that lead to discriminatory denials for home and business loans, or persistent undervaluing of homes in Black neighbourhoods.