Racist Whopper Rage Retiree Receives Probation For Slur-Ridden Tomato Thickness Attack

Sumter County Sheriff/PA Images

A retiree who used racial slurs and threw a Burger King Whopper at one of the restaurant’s employees has been sentenced to probation.

The altercation took place on April 30 after 78-year-old Judith Black began complaining about the ‘thickness of the tomato on her sandwich’ while at a Burger King restaurant in Florida.

Advert 10

Black aimed her frustrations at 23-year-old Tapraisha Brown, who reportedly advised the elderly woman to calm down so they could address her issues. When the employee turned her back, Black threw her Whopper and struck Brown in the neck before telling her to ‘shut up’ and spewing a series of racial slurs.

PA Images

Black confessed to her behaviour when police arrived at her residence to question her following the altercation, with an affidavit cited by The Smoking Gun stating that she was ‘angry that the victim was not fixing the issue’.

Police also reported that Black repeatedly used the N-word and called Brown ‘stupid’ and a ‘b*tch’ during the attack, which was recorded by the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.

Advert 10

The 78-year-old was initially charged with an enhanced felony battery count due to her use of racist language, though prosecutors subsequently moved to remand the case to a lower court for disposition as a misdemeanour.

Sumter County Sheriff

During a court appearance on Tuesday, July 20, Black entered a no contest plea and was sentenced to 12 months probation, as well as being hit with a fine of $785 and ordered to attend anger management classes.

Judge Paul Militello also barred Black from returning to the restaurant where the attack took place, and from having any contact with Brown.

Advert 10