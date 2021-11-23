Rage Against The Machine Issue Statement On Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Alamy

Rage Against The Machine have released a statement in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict.

The 18-year-old stood accused of homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 26.

On November 19, he was cleared of all charges, prompting celebration from far-right supporters and anger from those who feel he should have been convicted.

The Killing in the Name band have since issued a statement on the Rittenhouse ruling, posting a scathing caption with the now-infamous photo of the teen crying during his trial.

‘What defines innocence in America? Tamir Rice was executed by police for playing with a toy. Nobody was charged. Ahmaud Arbery went jogging and was murdered in broad daylight,’ it reads.

‘Kyle Rittenhouse armed himself and killed people who were fighting for racial justice. He claimed self-defense. This is the settler logic of America’s founding myth: whiteness must cast itself as the victim in order to justify its violence against those resisting its oppression. Welcome to the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave.’

Tom Morello, the band’s guitarist, also individually tweeted, ‘When the courts do what they were designed to do and protect and enforce white supremacy: don’t mourn, organise.’

Others in the music and entertainment industry responded to the verdict. ‘Systemic oppression is evil and destroys the world,’ Lady Gaga tweeted. ‘Not surprised,’ Destiny’s Child‘s Michelle Williams wrote with an angry emoji.

‘No-one should be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill two people, wound another and go free. In what world is this safe… for any of us?’ Reese Witherspoon also wrote.

In his first interview following the trial, Rittenhouse spoke with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, where he claimed his case ‘never had anything to do with race… I’m not a racist person. I support the [Black Lives Matter] movement. I support peacefully demonstrating. I believe there needs to be change’.

‘There’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases… it’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone,’ he added.