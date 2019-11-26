Raging Domestic Abuser Shot Dead By Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend

Polk County Sheriff's Office

The moment a furious domestic abuser was shot dead by his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been captured on home surveillance footage.

Brian Ingram, 39, was attempting to force his way into his former partner’s new boyfriend’s home in Lakeland, Florida, on November 21 to pick up their two-year-old son as part of a custody agreement.

Ingram quickly became aggressive, forcing his foot into the doorway and refusing to leave, despite warnings from the new boyfriend that he would shoot him if he didn’t leave.

You can watch the moment unfold below:

The incident began when Ingram and his mother, Patricia, arrived at the Lakeland home to pick up their son. The toddler was with his mum’s new boyfriend while she ran to the shops, according to a statement released by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12pm, Patricia knocked on the door while Ingram waited inside the car – due to his ex-girlfriend having an injunction for protection against him. The new boyfriend invited her inside and asked her to wait until the boy’s mother returned from the shops, so she could say goodbye before he left for the weekend.

The 39-year-old, impatient that he had to wait to collect his son, then called emergency services and told them he was being denied access to his two-year-old son. The person on the other end of the line told him to wait until deputies could arrive and help him.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Rather than waiting, Ingram approached the front door of the property and repeatedly rang the doorbell and banged on the door, covering the peep hole with his hand. When the new boyfriend opened the door slightly, Ingram forced his foot inside and shoved the door against him, striking him in the head.

Police said in the statement:

The victim, who was armed with a handgun, warned Ingram to leave or he would be shot. Ingram continued to force his way into the home, and he was shot by the victim.

The 39-year-old ran into the garden where he collapsed and succumbed to his injuries, with the new boyfriend calling emergency services at approximately 12.15pm and asking for an ambulance.

Officers from Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the new boyfriend remained on-scene and has been ‘fully cooperative’ with the investigation. ‘A home surveillance video shows the scenario exactly as described,’ they said.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

The two-year-old boy was in a back bedroom of the house during the incident and wasn’t injured. His mum, who had an injunction for protection against Ingram, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

Police say Ingram’s criminal history includes two prior felonies and six misdemeanours, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline (run in partnership with Women’s Aid and Refuge) on 0808 2000 247.