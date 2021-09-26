Rami Malek Responds To No Time To Die Runtime Criticisms Alamy

Rami Malek has spoken out in the wake of criticism over the runtime of No Time To Die.

No Time To Die, the latest instalment in the Bond series and Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, is holding its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall next week, and will be released to the general public two days later on Thursday, September 30.

While details of the film’s plot are being kept tightly under wraps, the final trailer was released at the end of August.

Universal Pictures

The film is a star-studded affair, featuring Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas and Christoph Waltz. The film is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, known for directing Jayne Eyre (2011). Billie Eilish voiced the theme song to the film, which was released earlier this year. Eilish is the youngest artist ever to record a Bond theme.

Malek, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, is set to be the villain in the franchise’s latest instalment.

However, Malek has already had to defend the film this week after fans learned of its lengthy run-time.

Universal Pictures

No Time to Die is set to run for 163 minutes – two hours and 43 minutes – and fans quickly took to Twitter to react.

One fan speculated about the length of the film, asking, ‘Did they add another minute for every week of delays?’

While a cocktail break seems like something Bond himself would do, Malek came to the film’s defence, stating that the length is entirely necessary.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Malek said:

People have heard that the running time is a little bit longer than most Bond films, but I’ll tell you, from start to finish it is a gut punch every second.

The Oscar winner went on to say that the film is ‘a great send-off’ to his co-star Craig and that fans ‘will be moved’.

All 163 minutes of No Time To Die will be available to see in cinemas on September 30.