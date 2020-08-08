Alexandria Police Department/Yumeira Gonzalez/GoFundMe

A man who was suspected of rape is believed to have killed his accuser, after he was released from jail over coronavirus concerns.

Advert

Ibrahim E Bouaichi had been charged with the rape, strangulation and abduction of Karla Dominguez, from Venezuela, after she told authorities in Alexandria, Virginia, he sexually assaulted her in October 2019. The 33-year-old handed himself into police 11 days later, and a judge ordered for him to be held without bond.

However, on April 9 he was released on a $25,000 bond, despite strong objections from an Alexandria prosecutor and six previous felonies under his belt. His release came after his legal team argued that Bouaichi couldn’t maintain social distancing while in jail awaiting his trial.

Rape Suspect Freed From Jail Over Coronavirus Allegedly Murders Accuser Alexandria Police Department

Just one month later, he was arrested on May 8, accused of ramming a K-9 officer’s vehicle in Greenbelt. Bouaichi was charged with first-degree assault, harming a law enforcement dog and other offences, before being released again on May 11, the Washington Post reports.

Advert

Local authorities claimed they were not notified about Bouiachi’s other charges, as they would have tried to revoke his bond if they had been aware. Even after authorities were made aware of his circumstances, the suspected rapist remained free.

On July 29, Bouiachi is said to have returned to Dominguez’s apartment block, where he allegedly shot her dead, according to police.

The 33-year-old had been in hiding until Wednesday, August 5, when he was spotted by Alexandria Police while in his car. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

Rape Suspect Freed From Jail Over Coronavirus Allegedly Murders Accuser GoFundMe

In a statement, Bouaichi’s lawyers said they were ‘saddened by the tragedy both families have suffered,’ adding that they had been eagerly awaiting the trial against their client.

They said:

Unfortunately, the pandemic continued the trial date by several months, and we didn’t get the chance to put forth our case.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money for Dominguez’s funeral, with more than $9,000 having been raised at the time of writing.

Advert

‘All of her family lives in Venezuela, I was able to make her part of my family. She was someone very important to me, my family and the people around her. Any help for her memorial would be greatly appreciated,’ a friend wrote.

Rest in peace, Karla Dominguez.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.