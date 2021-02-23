Rapper Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison Early

PA Images

Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison early, leaving New York’s notorious Clinton Correctional Facility approximately 10 months earlier than expected.

Shmurda – real name Ackquille Pollard – was given a seven-year prison sentence back in October 2016, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession as part of a plea deal.

It’s understood that Shmurda left prison just before 8.30am this morning, February 23. He has since posted to Instagram to mark his return to free life, sharing a clip of a prison scene from the movie King of New York alongside the caption, ‘How the f*cc y’all forget about me.’

Prior to his release, Shmurda shared a message on Instagram thanking fans for their loyalty:

Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me. I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.

As reported by Complex, Shmurda has been made eligible for conditional release. This means he will serve out the rest of his sentence under community supervision up until the maximum expiration date of February 23, 2026.

Conditions of this sort of release, imposed by the Board of Parole or by an assigned parole officer, will include not being allowed to leave areas defined in writing by a parole officer without being given permission.

Last month, The New York Times reported that a new review by the Department of Corrections had restored Shmurda’s credit for ‘good institutional behaviour’, which ensured he would be eligible for conditional release.

