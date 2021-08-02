unilad
Rapper Dizzee Rascal Charged With Assaulting A Woman After Domestic Violence Dispute

by : Harrison Williams on : 02 Aug 2021 19:44
Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman after an alleged domestic incident. 

Dizee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, was arrested in June when police arrived to the scene where there was an alleged assault that took place.

After rising to fame following the release of his debut album Boy in da Corner, Dizzee Rascal continued to receive critical acclaim. Last year he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement regarding the new charge for Dizzee Rasca;:

‘Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June.

‘Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment. Mills is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 September.’

At the time of the incident, a woman stated that she was suffering from minor injuries as the result of an alleged assault. She did not seek hospital treatment, but Dizzee was arrested at the scene.

Today Dizzee reported to back on bail and was officially charged under his real name. Now he will have to report to the magistrates’ court in Croydon on September 3.

