Rapper Dizzee Rascal Charged With Assaulting A Woman After Domestic Violence Dispute

PA Images

Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman after an alleged domestic incident.

Dizee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, was arrested in June when police arrived to the scene where there was an alleged assault that took place.

Advert 10

After rising to fame following the release of his debut album Boy in da Corner, Dizzee Rascal continued to receive critical acclaim. Last year he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

PA Images

The Metropolitan Police released a statement regarding the new charge for Dizzee Rasca;:

‘Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June.

Advert 10

‘Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment. Mills is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 September.’

At the time of the incident, a woman stated that she was suffering from minor injuries as the result of an alleged assault. She did not seek hospital treatment, but Dizzee was arrested at the scene.