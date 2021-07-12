Rapper KTS Dre Dead After Being Shot 64 Times Leaving Jail

Cook County Jail

Chicago rapper KTS Dre has died after being shot dozens of times while leaving jail.

Dre, whose real name is Londre Sylvester, was among three people who were shot in what police are describing as an ambush shooting on Saturday, July 10.

Sylvester had been held in Chicago’s Cook County Jail for violation of bail bond for breaching the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case, though on Friday he was able to post the $5,000 bail required to allow him to walk free with electronic monitoring.

The 31-year-old rapper was leaving with a 60-year-old woman when the shooting took place, with police finding as many as 59 shell casings across the road from the jail following the attack.

A police report cited by The Chicago Tribune explains the pair were walking to a waiting car when ‘several unknown (suspects) exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times’. Those responsible for the shooting then re-entered the vehicles and fled the scene.

Sylvester was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital before being pronounced dead at 9.25pm local time, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said Sylvester suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, though a full autopsy report detailing the true extent of his injuries won’t be released for a few weeks.

The woman who was with Sylvester when the shooting took place suffered a gunshot in her knee and is said to be in good condition after being taken to Stroger Hospital. A second woman, who just happened to be walking in the area at the time, suffered a graze wound to her mouth and is also said to be in good condition.

In their report, police noted that Sylvester appeared to be the ‘intended target’ while the women were ‘inadvertently struck’.

A spokesperson for Cook County sheriff’s office declined to comment on the shooting out of ‘an abundance of caution’, explaining that they did not want to interfere with the homicide investigation.

Chicago police are set to review surveillance cameras in the area for evidence.