Rapper Michael Brock Shot Dead By Rivals

Louisiana rapper Michael Brock has been shot and killed by a rival group.

The 19-year-old artist, of the group Three-13, had reportedly been receiving death threats on social media prior to the shooting last week, June 7.

Tauj Taplin, 19, allegedly gunned Brock down with an AR-15 at Sunset Acres Housing Complex, before escaping in a getaway car reportedly driven by Quardavion White, 19. Both are members of the rap group The Fours, with White suspected of having ties to the gang Gangster Disciples, according to local police.

‘There were other people present in the apartment, including a seven-year-old child who was in the same room with Brock during the hail of gunfire, but the child was miraculously not shot,’ the Bogalusa Police Department said, as per the New York Post.

According to Captain David Miller, there were a ‘lot of bullets’ in the attack. ‘He thought maybe he could come to Bogalusa and lay low a little bit and apparently, they followed him here,’ he explained.

Police were able to locate the alleged shooter and driver using surveillance footage and police intelligence. After they were pulled over in Texas, White gave police a fake name. When he was asked to get out of his 2017 Nissan Maxima, he allegedly told Taplin to go, according to the Texas Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Taplin jumped in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled the scene while the driver resisted arrest. Deputies temporarily lost site of the vehicle but radioed for assistance,’ a Facebook post read.

A high-speed chase followed, before police had to pull back out of fears Taplin would hurt pedestrians, having tried to smash several patrol cars. He was later arrested crossing back into Louisiana. ‘Taplin was taken into custody without further incident near mile marker four on IH-10 by multiple agencies. A gun was recovered from the vehicle as well,’ the post added.

‘This is an ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies. Detectives with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to look into the facts of this case as well as any possible evidence that may be recovered. Information is still being gathered at this time,’ the sheriff’s office said.

‘Now you have a 19-year-old young man that will never live his life and two other 19-year-old young men that may very well spend their life in jail. What did that solve? It didn’t solve anything,’ Miller said.

