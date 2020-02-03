Rapper Who Hired Hitman To Kill His Mum Sentenced To 99 Years In Prison Cook County Court/Chicago Police Department

An aspiring rapper has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill his mother.

Qaw’mane Wilson, who performed under the name Young QC, hired Eugene Spencer to kill his mother, Yolanda Holmes, in 2012.

Wilson was sentenced on Friday, January 31, in Cook County, Illinois, where the court heard how he cleared out his mum’s bank accounts following her death.

Take a look at Wilson throwing money around below:

On the day of the murder, Spencer is said to have driven to Holmes’s apartment and shot her while she was asleep. The hitman then allegedly struggled with Holmes’s boyfriend and knocked him unconscious before returning to stab Holmes under instruction from Wilson, who reportedly told the hitman to ‘make sure the b*tch [was] dead’.

Wilson, who was 23 at the time of the murder, went on to withdraw money from his mother’s bank accounts, which he used to customise the Mustang she had given him with gull-wing doors. The court were also shown the above video, in which the rapper can be seen tossing wads of cash out to people he claimed were his fans.

In the video, titled online as ‘Nick Giving Back To His Fans’, the rapper visited a bank to withdraw thousands of dollars before throwing the money to the screaming crowd.

Rapper showing off money he threw out to his fans Cook County Court

Records showed Wilson withdrew nearly $70,000 from his mother’s accounts in the months after her death.

Wilson and Spencer were found guilty last March on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and home invasion. At the time, Holmes’s aunt Sondra Jackson told the Chicago Sun Times the murder and resulting charges against Wilson had ‘torn a hole’ in the close-knit family.

Rapper sentenced to 99 years in prison after hiring hitman to kill mum Chicago Police Department

At Friday’s sentencing, Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks pointed out Holmes was incredibly generous with her son before she was killed, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

He commented:

The word is ‘matricide’, meaning murder of one’s own mother. Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him. A car. A job. One could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it way from her.

Mustang belonging to rapper who hired hitman to kill mum Cook County Court

When asked if he had anything to say before Sacks made his ruling, Wilson, who is now 30, responded:

I just want to say, nobody loved my mother more than me. She was all I had. That’s it.

Wilson is said to have merely nodded when Sacks sentenced the rapper to 99 years in prison.

Spencer appeared in court alongside Wilson and was sentenced to 100 years for killing Holmes.