Rare Amazonian Moonflower Blooms For First Time In UK

Cambridge University Botanic Garden

A rare Amazonia cactus has bloomed for the first time in the UK.

The moonflower (Selenicereus wittii) is located at the Cambridge University Botanic Garden and its bloom has been documented for several days.

A webcam was created for people to watch the rare cactus come into bloom which thousands of people from across the world tuned in to see.

The bloom was highly anticipated because the plants only bloom for 12 hours.

It was thought that the plant would blossom overnight, but appeared during the day instead. The garden’s director Professor Beverley Glover explained that the plants tend to blossom ‘at their own pace’.

As per BBC News, she said, ‘I’m not as surprised as some might be, as plants have a habit of doing their own thing. It is a bit special… a real treat and a real testament to the hard work of our glasshouse supervisor Alex Summers.’

Alex added:

I’m so excited to see and share this most unusual flowering. It’s very rare to have this plant in our collection and we believe this is the first time the moonflower has flowered in the UK.

Moonflowers are an epiphyte, which means it relies on another plant as an anchor point. Despite it being a cactus, it doesn’t look like its other prickly family members and has a much smoother, leaf-like appearance that wraps its way around tree trunks.

Native to North and South America, following yesterday’s bloom, it’s hoped it will now bloom yearly at the Cambridge University Botanic Garden.